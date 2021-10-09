Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PotlatchDeltic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCH. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.28.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.