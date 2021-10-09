Newmont Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.77 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.69 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.96.

TSE:NGT opened at C$67.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$72.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.75. The firm has a market cap of C$54.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.04. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$66.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

