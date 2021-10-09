AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.56

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.56 and traded as high as C$25.16. AltaGas shares last traded at C$25.01, with a volume of 953,324 shares.

ALA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.56. The company has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 19.34.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.8099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 76.03%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

