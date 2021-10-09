Craneware (LON:CRW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,361.69

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,361.69 ($30.86) and traded as high as GBX 2,450 ($32.01). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 2,380 ($31.09), with a volume of 14,760 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,420 ($31.62) price target on shares of Craneware in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,380.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,361.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £845.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Craneware’s previous dividend of $12.00. Craneware’s payout ratio is 1.05%.

In other Craneware news, insider Keith Neilson purchased 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.70) per share, for a total transaction of £50,008 ($65,335.77).

Craneware Company Profile (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

