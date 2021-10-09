TD Securities Raises GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Price Target to C$54.00

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

TSE:GFL opened at C$48.70 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of C$25.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.21. The company has a market cap of C$16.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -2.27%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

