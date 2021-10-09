Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.00

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 84 ($1.10) and traded as high as GBX 85.05 ($1.11). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 81.30 ($1.06), with a volume of 264,879 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGC. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 100.80 ($1.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,518.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84. The stock has a market capitalization of £447.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

