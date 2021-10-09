Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.02% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.18.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

TSE:CVE opened at C$14.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 319.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.65. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$10.58 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.