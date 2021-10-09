ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 48 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 48 target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 31.04.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

