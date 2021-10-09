Scotiabank Trims Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Target Price to C$37.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AFN. National Bankshares cut shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.56.

AFN opened at C$27.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$519.99 million and a PE ratio of -1,384.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.98.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$308.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.1600002 EPS for the current year.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

