Critical Analysis: Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) versus NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Triple P alerts:

Triple P has a beta of 3.89, meaning that its share price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetScout Systems has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Triple P and NetScout Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NetScout Systems $831.28 million 2.40 $19.35 million $1.15 23.44

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Triple P and NetScout Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple P N/A N/A N/A NetScout Systems 3.04% 4.44% 2.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Triple P and NetScout Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A NetScout Systems 0 3 0 0 2.00

NetScout Systems has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.03%. Given NetScout Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NetScout Systems is more favorable than Triple P.

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Triple P on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple P

Triple P NV designs, builds, delivers, and manages information and communication technology solutions for client-server, information and communication networks. It also provides consulting, maintenance, and installation services in the field of system integration. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, Netherlands.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Triple P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.