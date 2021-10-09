Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATZ. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on Aritzia and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.83.

Aritzia stock opened at C$42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$18.65 and a 52 week high of C$43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.36.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$246.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$234.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

