Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ATZ. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on Aritzia and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.83.
Aritzia stock opened at C$42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$18.65 and a 52 week high of C$43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.36.
In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.