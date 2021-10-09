FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nomad Foods Limited Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nomad Foods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Amundi bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth $79,143,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,554,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 2,646.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,702,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,520 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth about $45,113,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,746,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after buying an additional 862,409 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

