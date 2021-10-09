Zacks: Analysts Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $393.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will announce sales of $393.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.60 million to $400.00 million. RingCentral posted sales of $303.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on RNG. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at $55,452,525.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,425 shares of company stock valued at $23,842,798 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in RingCentral by 44.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in RingCentral by 60.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after buying an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 348.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after buying an additional 180,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 71.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 431,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,241,000 after buying an additional 178,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $225.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of -152.66 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $207.53 and a 12 month high of $449.00.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

