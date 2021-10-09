IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $189.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.21% from the company’s previous close.
IAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.40.
IAC opened at $140.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.17. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $79.73 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 134.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,448,000 after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,443,000 after buying an additional 220,287 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IAC/InterActiveCorp
IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.
