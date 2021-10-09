IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $189.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.21% from the company’s previous close.

IAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.40.

IAC opened at $140.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.17. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $79.73 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.42.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 134.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,448,000 after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,443,000 after buying an additional 220,287 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

