FY2021 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

XOM stock opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average is $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $263.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

