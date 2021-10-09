Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €74.50 ($87.65).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIE shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 30th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of FIE stock opened at €55.55 ($65.35) on Friday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12 month high of €77.50 ($91.18). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €62.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.66.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

