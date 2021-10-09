Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

REXR stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.