FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hercules Capital, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $17.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 410,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

