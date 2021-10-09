Osisko Development Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (CVE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Development in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Development from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

ODV opened at C$5.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Osisko Development has a 12 month low of C$5.00 and a 12 month high of C$9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$697.98 million and a P/E ratio of -12.75.

