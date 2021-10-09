Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €183.80 ($216.24).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €134.80 ($158.59) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -77.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is €139.53 and its 200-day moving average is €153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

