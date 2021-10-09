MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €78.89 ($92.81).

Shares of MOR opened at €38.53 ($45.33) on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €39.70 ($46.71) and a 12 month high of €102.90 ($121.06). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €44.78 and its 200-day moving average is €60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -12.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

