Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €14.80 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €14.80 ($17.41) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) price target on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Südzucker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.98 ($17.63).

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €13.49 ($15.87) on Wednesday. Südzucker has a 52-week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52-week high of €16.75 ($19.71). The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.63.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

