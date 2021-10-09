Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €13.20 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.94 ($21.10).

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of EPA:VIV opened at €11.05 ($13.00) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.76. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a one year high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.