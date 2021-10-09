Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $645.62 million, a PE ratio of 168.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $406.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 88.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,543,000 after acquiring an additional 200,411 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 47.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 412.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

