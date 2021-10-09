PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

PC Connection stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $704.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.24 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Equities analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 4.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in PC Connection by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

