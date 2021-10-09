Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

CLFD has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.46 million, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $53.52.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $274,143.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,805.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 87,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

