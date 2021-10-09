Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.22. Cerus has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 57.50% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%. The company had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

