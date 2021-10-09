Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Issued By SVB Leerink

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioNTech in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $18.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $13.99. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s FY2021 earnings at $47.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $14.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $245.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $729,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,112,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $308,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

