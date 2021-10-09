Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

