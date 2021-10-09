MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $76.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $174.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $254,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,032 shares of company stock valued at $912,929. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 62.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 107,625.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $3,170,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

