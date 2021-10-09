CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) & IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Critical Contrast

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get IKONICS alerts:

This table compares IKONICS and CarGurus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS $13.43 million 4.23 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A CarGurus $551.45 million 7.38 $77.55 million $0.75 46.25

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than IKONICS.

Volatility & Risk

IKONICS has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarGurus has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IKONICS and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS 0.99% 7.59% 5.71% CarGurus 15.72% 27.87% 20.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IKONICS and CarGurus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A CarGurus 0 2 7 0 2.78

CarGurus has a consensus price target of $36.56, indicating a potential upside of 5.38%. Given CarGurus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CarGurus is more favorable than IKONICS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of IKONICS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of IKONICS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of CarGurus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CarGurus beats IKONICS on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users. The IKONICS Imaging segment develops and sells photo resistant film, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and abrasive etching equipment. The DTX segment includes patented inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The AMS segment supplies sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, MN.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert on November 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.