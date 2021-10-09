Reviewing Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) & Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Whitestone REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust $1.99 billion 3.69 $24.54 million $1.29 21.81 Whitestone REIT $117.92 million 3.57 $6.03 million $0.93 10.58

Americold Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. Whitestone REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Americold Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Americold Realty Trust and Whitestone REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 1 2 4 0 2.43 Whitestone REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $39.17, indicating a potential upside of 39.23%. Given Americold Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Americold Realty Trust is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Dividends

Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Americold Realty Trust pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Whitestone REIT pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Whitestone REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.7% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust -2.57% -1.76% -0.85% Whitestone REIT 8.84% 2.53% 0.83%

Risk & Volatility

Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Americold Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio. The Third-Party Managed segment manages warehouses on behalf of third parties and provides warehouse management services to food retailers and manufacturers in customer-owned facilities. The Transportation segment involves in brokering and managing transportation of frozen and perishable food and other products. The Other segment includes ownership in limestone quarry in Carthage, Missouri. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

