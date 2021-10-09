Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Short Interest Up 20.1% in September

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,100 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 383,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Gores Guggenheim stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. Gores Guggenheim has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

