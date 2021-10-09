Hanesbrands Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hanesbrands in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

HBI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Shares of HBI opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

