Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NRILY opened at $35.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.96. Nomura Research Institute has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

