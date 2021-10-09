Wedbush Weighs in on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NBIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $104.08 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average of $95.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $2,172,093. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

