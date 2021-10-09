Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Short Interest Update

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 467,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exterran by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 307,138 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 264.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 272,734 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 14.0% during the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

EXTN stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. Exterran has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exterran will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

