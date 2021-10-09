Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Prometheus Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prometheus Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

RXDX opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. Prometheus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $30.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

