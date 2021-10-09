Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REMYY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $22.57.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Rémy Cointreau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

