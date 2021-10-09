Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.92 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a current ratio of 100.81.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

