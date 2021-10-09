Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMPR. TheStreet downgraded Kemper from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

KMPR opened at $67.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.70. Kemper has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Kemper will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

