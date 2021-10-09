Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.75.

HTLF stock opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $174.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,470,000 after purchasing an additional 355,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,742,000 after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,800,000 after purchasing an additional 133,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,669,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after purchasing an additional 163,998 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

