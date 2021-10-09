Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $103.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Heartland BancCorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.67. Heartland BancCorp has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $183.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.75%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.24%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

