Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Raised by Analyst

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Blackstone Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BX. increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

BX stock opened at $116.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.52. The stock has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after buying an additional 869,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,610,139,000 after acquiring an additional 491,113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,597,114,000 after acquiring an additional 121,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

