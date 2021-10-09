World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st.

INT opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. Equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,196 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

