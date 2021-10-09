FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Trading Down 0.3%

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) shares fell 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.41. 96,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 263,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPFI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73.
About FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)
FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.
