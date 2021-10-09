Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €107.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.71 ($123.19).

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €90.37 ($106.32) on Tuesday. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €90.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €91.06.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

