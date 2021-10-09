Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €43.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PHIA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.63 ($58.39).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

