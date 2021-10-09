ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €13.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INGA. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.88 ($15.16).

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

