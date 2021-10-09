Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Price Target Increased to C$15.06 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) had its price objective raised by Fundamental Research to C$15.06 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LA stock opened at C$8.34 on Wednesday. Los Andes Copper has a 1-year low of C$4.30 and a 1-year high of C$11.11. The company has a current ratio of 16.08, a quick ratio of 15.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$226.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.68.
About Los Andes Copper
