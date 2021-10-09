Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Price Target Increased to C$15.06 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) had its price objective raised by Fundamental Research to C$15.06 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LA stock opened at C$8.34 on Wednesday. Los Andes Copper has a 1-year low of C$4.30 and a 1-year high of C$11.11. The company has a current ratio of 16.08, a quick ratio of 15.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$226.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.68.

Get Los Andes Copper alerts:

About Los Andes Copper

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.